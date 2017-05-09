41299

Vernon  

Four choices on ballot

- | Story: 196558

Voters in the Vernon Monashee district have from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to cast a ballot at 14 polling stations dotted around the district in Tuesday's provincial election.

Four candidates are running for Member of the Legislature, including:

  • Liberal Party - Eric Foster
  • New Democrat Party - Barry Dorval
  • Green Party - Keli Westgate
  • Libertarian Party - Don Jefcoat

A total of 8,485 people voted in advance. There are 47,373 registered voters and just over half the number of people eligible to vote cast a ballot in the 2013 election.

Vernon-Monashee is one of the biggest ridings in the province.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3051827
1088 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$848,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


41263


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Molly
Molly Vernon SPCA >




Daily Dose – May 9, 2017

Daily Dose
If you believe you can conquer the challenge, then you’re ready for today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – May 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer always understands…
Jennifer Lopez was ‘nervous’ to go public with Alex Rodriguez romance
Music
Jennifer Lopez and her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were “a...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 8, 2017
Galleries
The force is strong with this weeks best gifs! untitled Lots of...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A go with the flow type gallery. longboard Josh Harrison and...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38679