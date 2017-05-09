Four choices on ballot

Photo: Kate Bouey

Voters in the Vernon Monashee district have from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to cast a ballot at 14 polling stations dotted around the district in Tuesday's provincial election.

Four candidates are running for Member of the Legislature, including:

Liberal Party - Eric Foster

New Democrat Party - Barry Dorval

Green Party - Keli Westgate

Libertarian Party - Don Jefcoat

A total of 8,485 people voted in advance. There are 47,373 registered voters and just over half the number of people eligible to vote cast a ballot in the 2013 election.

Vernon-Monashee is one of the biggest ridings in the province.