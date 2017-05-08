Now the claims start

Photo: Danielle Nolan

Residences and businesses in Armstrong are still cleaning up and assessing the damage after water flooded a number of areas including the downtown following torrential rains last week.

“Willowdale Drive took the worst flooding,” said Mayor Chris Pieper.

About a dozen homes on the street have water damage, he said.

As well, Willowdale Guest Home for seniors experienced flooding with the residents evacuated, said the mayor, with some moving to Heritage Square in Vernon.

“Everybody was involved during the flooding including the fire department, from Thursday night right through to Friday night. Our emergency plan was put into place. The Red Cross was here. We had hundreds of volunteers helping out their neighbours.”

Pieper spent Monday working out what residents and businesses can expect in terms of help.

“The first liability coverage will be with their insurance company but the province is funding some aspects, not all, but some.”

The City of Armstrong website has a B.C. government information bulletin on Disaster Finance Assistance.