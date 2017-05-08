41783

Vernon  

Now the claims start

- | Story: 196554

Residences and businesses in Armstrong are still cleaning up and assessing the damage after water flooded a number of areas including the downtown following torrential rains last week.

“Willowdale Drive took the worst flooding,” said Mayor Chris Pieper.

About a dozen homes on the street have water damage, he said.

As well, Willowdale Guest Home for seniors experienced flooding with the residents evacuated, said the mayor, with some moving to Heritage Square in Vernon.

“Everybody was involved during the flooding including the fire department, from Thursday night right through to Friday night. Our emergency plan was put into place. The Red Cross was here. We had hundreds of volunteers helping out their neighbours.”

Pieper spent Monday working out what residents and businesses can expect in terms of help.

“The first liability coverage will be with their insurance company but the province is funding some aspects, not all, but some.”

The City of Armstrong website has a B.C. government information bulletin on Disaster Finance Assistance.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3013647
5400 Willow Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$344,900
more details
42060


Send us your News Tips!


39834


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Molly
Molly Vernon SPCA >




Monday Sports Gifs – May 8, 2017

Galleries
The force is strong with this weeks best gifs! untitled Lots of fun In his mind, he is a champion. untitled Best Kiss Cam moment...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A go with the flow type gallery. longboard Josh Harrison and...
Mountain biker narrowly avoids charging bear
Must Watch
In terms of things you don’t want to come across in the...
Ed Sheeran: ‘Copying Eminem cured my stammer’
Music
Ed Sheeran cured his childhood stammer by rapping to Eminem...
The style evolution of the modern douchebag
Must Watch
Douchebags have taken many forms over the years, but one...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38470
39499