Try out tax calculator

Vernon  

Coun. Bob Spiers is inviting residents to try out the property tax estimator on the City of Vernon's website.

Council gave its final approval to a 3.58 per cent increase in this year's property taxes at its meeting on Monday.

Breaking it down, 1.68 per cent will pay for an increase in city operations while 1.9 per cent is an annual stipend that pays for upgrades to the city's aging infrastructure.

Spiers told staff there should be a big promotional link on the front of the city's webpage to ensure people know how to get to the estimator/calculator and "find out how much their tax is going up or down."

