Boil water still on

Photo: Contributed

A boil water notice for Greater Vernon is expected to continue until at least Thursday.

“The situation is that we have both water treatment plants back on line,” said Bob Fleming, Electoral Area B director, following a briefing from Greater Vernon Water (GVW) staff on Monday. “We got the Duteau plant back up today.”

Turbidity caused by fast running water from snow melt and vast amounts of rain last Friday caused both the Duteau and Kalamalka Lake sources to go on a boil water advisory.

Areas impacted include the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Electoral Areas B and C, some areas of Electoral Area D and Spallumcheen, including Stepping Stones.

Fleming said samples of water from both sources have been sent out for analysis. The results will be sent to Interior Health.

“They need time to do the tests,” Fleming explained.

Meanwhile, the politician was not too worried about vast amounts of mud at the south end of Kalamalka Lake that startled people on Sunday.

Photos showed mud and debris along the lake shore and streams of mud flowing north.

“In terms of movement, it is Coldstream Creek in the north rather than Vernon Creek to the south that is causing the turbidity. Further south, there is time for things to settle and disperse.”

For now, water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

drinking

preparing any foods

washing fruits and vegetables

making beverages or ice

brushing teeth

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and a follow up media release. If you have any questions about the boil notice, contact the RDNO at 250-550-3682 or check online.