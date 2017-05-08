42092

Vernon  

Boil water still on

- | Story: 196529

A boil water notice for Greater Vernon is expected to continue until at least Thursday.

“The situation is that we have both water treatment plants back on line,” said Bob Fleming, Electoral Area B director, following a briefing from Greater Vernon Water (GVW) staff on Monday. “We got the Duteau plant back up today.”

Turbidity caused by fast running water from snow melt and vast amounts of rain last Friday caused both the Duteau and Kalamalka Lake sources to go on a boil water advisory.

Areas impacted include the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Electoral Areas B and C, some areas of Electoral Area D and Spallumcheen, including Stepping Stones.

Fleming said samples of water from both sources have been sent out for analysis. The results will be sent to Interior Health.

“They need time to do the tests,” Fleming explained.

Meanwhile, the politician was not too worried about vast amounts of mud at the south end of Kalamalka Lake that startled people on Sunday.

Photos showed mud and debris along the lake shore and streams of mud flowing north.

“In terms of movement, it is Coldstream Creek in the north rather than Vernon Creek to the south that is causing the turbidity. Further south, there is time for things to settle and disperse.”

For now, water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

  • drinking
  • preparing any foods
  • washing fruits and vegetables
  • making beverages or ice
  • brushing teeth

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and a follow up media release. If you have any questions about the boil notice, contact the RDNO at 250-550-3682 or check online.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

40931
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3044248
1046 Martin Ave
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details
40303


Send us your News Tips!


39334


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Molly
Molly Vernon SPCA >


39653


Mountain biker narrowly avoids charging bear

Must Watch
In terms of things you don’t want to come across in the wild, an angry brown bear ranks pretty high on the list. Luckily the...
Ed Sheeran: ‘Copying Eminem cured my stammer’
Music
Ed Sheeran cured his childhood stammer by rapping to Eminem...
The style evolution of the modern douchebag
Must Watch
Douchebags have taken many forms over the years, but one...
Monday Eats! – May 8, 2017
Galleries
Channel your inner fat-kid with today’s Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – May 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Sorry if we ruined those lunch plans you had.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39867
39499