Lumby braces for more

The Village of Lumby's state of emergency continues and could be renewed heading well into next week, according to an official.

Over 50 people evacuated from 24 residences are not allowed to return home at this time, while 80 others are under an evacuation alert.

All properties along the creek are under evacuation alert with certain locations still under mandatory evacuation order:

1879 Faulkner Avenue (Units 1 – 10)

2156 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 12)

1886 Shuswap Avenue

1746 Vernon Street

During mandatory evacuation residents are not permitted back into their property.

"Evacuees remain on evacuation order and the state of emergency will not be lifted until next Monday or Tuesday at the earliest," said Melanie Wenzoski, deputy corporate officer.

Meanwhile emergency work continues to protect the village from further flooding, Wenzoski said.

Water levels in the creeks have receded, however levels are expected to increase again later this week as warm weather is forecasted that has the potential to melt existing snow pack, followed by rain events.

Heavy machinery has taken over parts of the village, building walls of gravel and sand along the banks of Duteau and Bessette creeks.

"There are still weak spots on the banks of the creeks," said Mayor Kevin Acton.

The mayor has expressed concern that snow melt in the hills has yet to impact Lumby and could lead to further flood problems by Wednesday or Thursday.

"With what weather is being forecast and with the snowpack still in the hills, we are not out of the woods yet," Acton said.

While a state of emergency can only be declared for seven days, Acton said he will call one again at the end of this week if required.

The creeks continue to flow quickly and people are advised to maintain a safe distance away for their safety.

Sandbags are available in the parking lot across from the Curling Club located at 2230 Shields Avenue. There are currently 18,000 sandbags are available. To date 50,000 sandbags have been produced.

The mayor said efforts are being made to find temporary staff to relieve tired village officials.

"My staff has done a great job but they're getting tired."