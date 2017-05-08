41299
40211

Vernon  

Coming to fishy rescue

Story: 196523

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Vernon residents have come to the rescue of fish trapped in a parking lot behind London Drugs.

Several people reacted to the news on Castanet and showed up with barrels and buckets to transport the fish back into BX Creek.

They had become trapped by receding flood waters.

ORIGINAL: 11:55 a.m.

It's not just humans that were impacted by the recent rains.

Several dozen large carp appear to be trapped in a puddle behind London Drugs.

The creek spilled over its banks over the weekend, flooding a small section of the back parking lot. 

But as the water recedes the fish cannot get over cement curbing separating them from the main creek body.

There is no word on what, if anything, can be done for the fish.

