Photo: Phil Vallée

Drivers are being warned to stay away from a section of Heywood-Armstrong Road, at Salmon River bridge, just outside of Spalllumcheen's boundary after water washed out part of the roadway.

Photos sent in show a gaping hole big enough to almost swallow a vehicle.

Crews are at the scene working on the problem and the bridge is closed.

A house in the area has been flooded and the family evacuated, according to one witness.