Knock down the Civic

Photo: Kate Bouey

UPDATE: 3:53 p.m.

It appears there will be a final review of the Civic arena and its possible future, depending on the cost of the study.

The decision was made despite Vernon councillor Brian Quiring urging council not to spend any more money on cost estimates to bring the building up to BC Building Code standards.

“We're kind of kicking a dead horse here,” Quiring, an architect, told councillors on Monday. “It's falling apart.”

Quiring pointed to a 1988 report from Vernon-based Bourcet Engineering and a letter from the engineer this spring.

“In his opinon, it is technically, physically and financially challenging,” Quiring said.

“The building is failing. It's end of life. If it was a heritage building we might considering restoring it....We shouldn't spend any more money on it. We should knock it down.”

However a number of councillors pointed out that members of the public were promised some say in the future use of the old Civic which opened in 1938 and is suffering from a host of problems, including bad plumbing and crumbling foundations.

“For some people it is an emotional thing,” said Coun. Juliette Cunningham. “Their kids played hockey there. Even I attended games there when I was a teenager.”

Coun. Scott Anderson pointed out the Class D cost estimate being sought by the city would cost between $15,000-$35,000. A city press release stated the cost to investigate a potential repurposing of the Civic was estimated at $40,000.

“This is a minimal amount of money. We owe it to the public,” Anderson said.

Council is expected to receive a report at its next meeting and decide then whether or not to proceed.

City council was hoping to get some cost estimates for refurbishing the Civic arena once the ice surface is no longer needed.

The ice plant at the arena, which opened in 1938, is being nursed along while a new arena is twinned at Kal Tire Place. It should open in the fall of 2018.

In a report to council, staff warn that obtaining a so-called 'Class B' professional cost estimate for refurbishment of the Civic into a 'shell' structure could cost approximately $40,000.

They say alternatives could be a quote for demolition of the building or detailed costs from a consultant who would look at possible building uses.

"The estimated magnitude of this alternative is $220,000 and staff resources," says the report.