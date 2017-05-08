41776
39555

Vernon  

Civic a costly review

- | Story: 196468

City council was hoping to get some cost estimates for refurbishing the Civic arena once the ice surface is no longer needed. 

The ice plant at the arena, which opened in 1938, is being nursed along while a new arena is twinned at Kal Tire Place. It should open in the fall of 2018.

In a report to council, staff warn that obtaining a so-called 'Class B' professional cost estimate for refurbishment of the Civic into a 'shell' structure could cost approximately $40,000.

They say alternatives could be a quote for demolition of the building or detailed costs from a consultant who would look at possible building uses. 

"The estimated magnitude of this alternative is $220,000 and staff resources," says the report.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3066466
336 woodpark crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$625,000
more details
42025


Send us your News Tips!


41051


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Molly
Molly Vernon SPCA >


38264


Daily Dose – May 8, 2017

Daily Dose
Kick back and enjoy today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
It’s going to be a tough week.
Ed Sheeran: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
Music
Ed Sheeran uses songwriting as a "form of therapy". The...
Honest Trailer – Top Gun
Must Watch
Not even the 80’s can escape the wrath of Honest Trailers.
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell move in together – report
Showbiz
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have reportedly...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39845