Civic a costly review

Photo: Kate Bouey

City council was hoping to get some cost estimates for refurbishing the Civic arena once the ice surface is no longer needed.

The ice plant at the arena, which opened in 1938, is being nursed along while a new arena is twinned at Kal Tire Place. It should open in the fall of 2018.

In a report to council, staff warn that obtaining a so-called 'Class B' professional cost estimate for refurbishment of the Civic into a 'shell' structure could cost approximately $40,000.

They say alternatives could be a quote for demolition of the building or detailed costs from a consultant who would look at possible building uses.

"The estimated magnitude of this alternative is $220,000 and staff resources," says the report.