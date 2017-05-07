Armstrong waters recede

Photo: Danielle Nolan

Flooding in most areas around Armstrong has receded and roadways previously closed have been reopened.

The City of Armstrong has issued a release stating recovery activities that began earlier Sunday to clear the Smith Drive commercial area of debris will continue.

Emergency program coordinator Warren Smith said flooding continues to impact the Okanagan-Patterson/Becker low lying area, however water levels are slowly dropping.

The public is requested to stay clear of flooded areas as well as streams and creeks for reasons of safety.

With more rain expected, residents and business are being asked to consider their emergency preparedness in the event of potential future flooding.

Information for families, homes and business can be found online.

The City switched the water utility to the well source on May 5th due to the high turbidity levels in Fortune Creek.

While on well water, customers may notice a change in taste and odour however this does not affect the water quality, according to the city.

Residents in Armstrong and Spallumcheen are asked to conserve water at this time.