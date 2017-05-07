41299
38896

Vernon  

Armstrong waters recede

- | Story: 196461

Flooding in most areas around Armstrong has receded and roadways previously closed have been reopened.   

The City of Armstrong has issued a release stating recovery activities that began earlier Sunday to clear the Smith Drive commercial area of debris will continue.

Emergency program coordinator Warren Smith said flooding continues to impact the Okanagan-Patterson/Becker low lying area, however water levels are slowly dropping.  

The public is requested to stay clear of flooded areas as well as streams and creeks for reasons of safety.

With more rain expected, residents and business are being asked to consider their emergency preparedness in the event of potential future flooding.

Information for families, homes and business can be found online.

The City switched the water utility to the well source on May 5th due to the high turbidity levels in Fortune Creek.

While on well water, customers may notice a change in taste and odour however this does not affect the water quality, according to the city.

Residents in Armstrong and Spallumcheen are asked to conserve water at this time.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41446
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3044248
1046 Martin Ave
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details
39830


Send us your News Tips!


41227


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Swirls
Swirls Vernon SPCA >


41273


Honest Trailer – Top Gun

Must Watch
Not even the 80’s can escape the wrath of Honest Trailers.
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell move in together – report
Showbiz
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have reportedly...
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world
Galleries
These places are merely a sad reflection of what they used to be.
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world (2)
Galleries
Totally wouldn’t visit any of these places at night.
German engineering at it’s finest
Must Watch
Because, why not!?


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39975