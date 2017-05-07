41717

Vernon  

Take your own water to VJH

- | Story: 196456

The boil water notice affecting the Greater Vernon area is having a big impact at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The Interior Health Authority has issued a plea, asking for understanding from patients and staff at this time.

"The boil water notice impacting the City of Vernon and other residents in the area is also impacting the water supply at Vernon Jubilee Hospital," said Lannea Parfitt, IH spokesperson. "There is currently a boil water plan in place at the hospital for creating potable water for the site and bottled water is being brought in; however, we are anticipating increased demand for water on Monday when weekday operations resume." 

To ensure there is enough water for regular operations while the boil water notice remains in effect, IH is asking families and visitors to the hospital and staff coming on shift, if possible, to bring their own personal supply of potable or bottled water as an added conservation measure.

Meanwhile, the City of Vernon has issued a release stating water in the affected Harwood neighbourhood has receded and the situation has stabilized.

The Vernon Emergency Operations Centre has been stood down and staff will continue to monitor water levels.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3044248
1046 Martin Ave
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


37070


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Swirls
Swirls Vernon SPCA >


41786


Honest Trailer – Top Gun

Must Watch
Not even the 80’s can escape the wrath of Honest Trailers.
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell move in together – report
Showbiz
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have reportedly...
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world
Galleries
These places are merely a sad reflection of what they used to be.
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world (2)
Galleries
Totally wouldn’t visit any of these places at night.
German engineering at it’s finest
Must Watch
Because, why not!?


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35755