Take your own water to VJH

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The boil water notice affecting the Greater Vernon area is having a big impact at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The Interior Health Authority has issued a plea, asking for understanding from patients and staff at this time.

"The boil water notice impacting the City of Vernon and other residents in the area is also impacting the water supply at Vernon Jubilee Hospital," said Lannea Parfitt, IH spokesperson. "There is currently a boil water plan in place at the hospital for creating potable water for the site and bottled water is being brought in; however, we are anticipating increased demand for water on Monday when weekday operations resume."

To ensure there is enough water for regular operations while the boil water notice remains in effect, IH is asking families and visitors to the hospital and staff coming on shift, if possible, to bring their own personal supply of potable or bottled water as an added conservation measure.

Meanwhile, the City of Vernon has issued a release stating water in the affected Harwood neighbourhood has receded and the situation has stabilized.

The Vernon Emergency Operations Centre has been stood down and staff will continue to monitor water levels.