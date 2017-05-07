Cut down your water

The mayor of Enderby is urging residents to continue cutting their water use over the next few days.

Greg McCune also praised local people for efforts made after the small North Okanagan city issued a state of emergency Saturday due to the imminent loss of water.

“It's extremely important,” said McCune on Sunday. “We asked a few days ago...and we really didn't see much of a difference. I don't think people were relating the flooding issues to the lack of drinking water."

But the declared emergency brought out the best in people.

“Overnight our community has been fantastic. They've made a difference in what we're using.”

McCune said the city is not out of the woods yet.

Trucks contracted from Kamloops, as well as the local fire department's water tender were hauling water from a secondary source east of town to the water treatment facility but they are unable to keep up to normal demand.

A City of Enderby message on Facebook said: "With your water conservation help, the shuttle system was able to keep pace. Earlier today, the river continued to clear up and we were able to get water through our filters. While the water does not meet Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines, and so the boil water advisory remains in effect. We are still in a state of emergency and the mandatory water conservation advisory remains in effect."

As well, the mayor said back up plans to pipe cleaner water into the facility won't be in place for at least three or four days.

"We need them to stay diligent. Basically you are buying your community some time for us to remain open and safe from another disaster."

The trouble has been exacerbated by a water line break in March that crosses the Shuswap River at a critical spot in Enderby’s water distribution system.

The city has been trying to speed up provincial government efforts as well.