Kal Lake brown

Kalamalka Lake or the lake of many colours was an ugly brown in some parts on Sunday.

"It's really noticeable in the south end," said one person.

"Swimming not recommended. What a mess," said another person who sent in photographs.

On Saturday, Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health Authority, issued a boil water notice for customers supplied by both Duteau and Kalamalka Lake sources due to high water levels.

The water quality is rated as poor. 

Areas impacted include the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Electoral Areas B and C, some areas of Electoral Area D and Spallumcheen, including Stepping Stones.

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

drinking
preparing any foods
washing fruits and vegetables
making beverages or ice
brushing teeth

Meanwhile, regional district officials have stood down an emergency operations centre due to stable water levels at the Duteau Creek Headgates Dam.

