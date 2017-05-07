Phenomenal trail response

41776
Funds for the Okanagan Rail Trail project continue to pour in, as people in communities from Kelowna to the North Okanagan work to match a $150,000 donation.

On April 3, Vernon philanthropist George Galbraith donated $150,000 to honour his parents and grandparents who settled in Okanagan Valley. He then pledged another $150,000 if others matched the donation.

Now trail fundraisers report nearly two-thirds of the matching pledge has been met leaving only $55,000 to account for and several events lined up over the next few weeks.

“The community response has been phenomenal,” said Galbraith. “Communities from Vernon to Kelowna have worked together and been so creative. Sales of burgers, burritos, olive oil, coffee and nuts and services including photography, chiropractic, optometry, realtor, and yoga classes, are samples of how local businesses are helping to finish the rail trail.”

In Lake Country, students and businesses held a May 5 walk that led to an $18,425 contribution.

“The matching campaign may be met before the original June 30 deadline,” said trail ambassador Laurie Postill.

Those interested in helping with a matching donation can go online or contact the North Okanagan or Central Okanagan Community Foundation.

"With another successful year of fundraising, the trail can be scheduled for completion,” said trail ambassador Brad Clements.

