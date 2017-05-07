Lumby flood emergency

Photo: Junah Birchwater

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

The Village of Lumby issued the following information on Sunday morning:

An evacuation order remains in place for residents at 1879 Faulkner Avenue, Units 1-10, residents at 2156 Bessette Street, Units 1-12, 1886 Shuswap Avenue and 1746 Vernon Street.

An evacuation alert remains in place for residents on Faulkner Avenue and Bessette Street not affected by the order, residents on Heighway Crescent, Quesnel Road, Vale Avenue, and Maple Street between Quesnel Road and Shields Avenue as well as residents at the Saddle Mountain Residential Complex.

Residents in affected areas are urged to be ready to leave their homes on short notice should conditions along Duteau Creek, Bessette Creek or Harris Creek worsen and to take steps to protect their properties from potential flooding.

Original story:

A state of emergency declared in the Village of Lumby remained in effect Sunday. Evacuation orders and alerts also remained in place.

“The waters are receding and crews are working on a diking system,” said Melanie Wenzoski, the village's deputy corporate officer.

The dike will run along parts of Duteau and Bessette creeks where flooding is most likely.

Wenzoski also said local traffic is limited in some parts of the village to allow trucks to haul in sand and gravel.

A total of 25 residences remained on evacuation order and 80 others on evacuation alert.

Impacted residents are asked to register with the reception centre, located at 2250 Shields Avenue so officials know where they are, she said.

Meanwhile, a worried mayor is looking to the hills with concern.

“This flooding has been due mostly to rain,” said Mayor Kevin Acton. “But the snowpack was 300 per cent of normal over a 30 year average and there is still a fair bit of it to freshet.”

Acton said the warmer weather could lead to further flooding, this time due to snow melt, by Wednesday or Thursday.

Meanwhile, the mayor thanked residents and staff for heroic efforts on Saturday to protect homes and businesses from the rising water.

“There were people from far and wide who came out with heavy machinery...and worked liked they'd been working together their whole lives.”

Acton said if the work had not been done, flooding on Saturday “would have been catastrophic.”

He said the village would reassess the situation for evacuees late in the day.