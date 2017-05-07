Where to get java

Photo: Contributed

That jolt of caffeine will be harder to obtain in Vernon today.

Some local restaurants have stopped serving coffee and tea due to the boil water advisory that is in effect throughout the Greater Vernon Water area.

At least some Starbucks and A&W locations have quit serving java, according to servers and people commenting on Facebook.

However Tim Horton's locations are serving coffee due to special water filters on their machines, a spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the water utility, in conjunction with Interior Health Authority (IH), issued a boil water notice for customers supplied by both Duteau and Kalamalka Lake sources.

The area impacted includes the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Electoral Areas B and C, some areas of Electoral Area D and Spallumcheen, including Stepping Stones.