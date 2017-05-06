Enderby state of emergency

Photo: Contributed

A state of local emergency has been declared in Enderby.

The city made the announcement Saturday afternoon due to imminent loss of water.

Residents and businesses west of the bridge are asked to take all steps to conserve water until further notice.

The city will be implementing its powers pursuant to the Emergency Program Act that it considers necessary to prevent or alleviate the effects of the emergency.

“The city’s ability to make water is severely limited and verging on non-existent,” said Tate Bengtson, COO and emergency operations centre director.

“The city is requiring businesses and residents to co-operate with the mandatory water conservation advisory to ensure water availability is not completely eliminated.”

The mandatory water conservation advisory was issued Friday due to high turbidity in the Shuswap River.

Under normal conditions, the city is able to rely upon its secondary well source east of the bridge, but the loss of the water main under the river bed earlier this year has eliminated that option.

As a result, the city is reliant upon its primary source, which cannot produce water when river turbidity is extremely high.

The following steps should be taken by all businesses and residents immediately: