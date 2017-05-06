41299
Evacuation in Lumby

A trailer park on Faulkner Avenue in Lumby has been ordered evacuated due to rising flood waters.

The trailer park is next to Duteau Creek which has been rising steadily for the past few days.

Residents were put on evacuation alert Friday, but an evacuation was ordered Saturday.

Melanie Wenzoski, with the village, said nine trailers have been affected as well as a condominium complex with 10 units.

One home on Vernon Street has also been ordered evacuated.

An emergency support services reception centre has been set up at the White Community Hall, 2240 Shields Ave.

Wenzoski said people who have been evacuated are being asked to register at the hall and they will be redirected to Vernon.

“There is so much water, there is a possibility there could be a bigger and wider evacuation and we need to make sure there is room for everyone if need be,” she said of the plan to send people to Vernon, Wenzkoski said there are “five or six different areas” that have received evacuation alerts, but so far only the trailer park has been given an evacuation notice.

“People who have been evacuated or anyone who has been given an evacuation alert are urged to prepare any medications and important documents to take with them,” said Wenzoski.

