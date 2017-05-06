Flooding in Armstrong

Photo: Darren Handschuh

While water is receding in some areas of Armstrong, other parts of the community remain soaked.

Water along Smith Drive has receded to the point the road is now open to through traffic, but at least one parking lot in a strip mall along the road was still flooded as of 1 p.m.

Several businesses stacked sandbags along storefronts and while there is no word on damage, it appears a few businesses were flooded.

One local resident told Castanet she knew of at least two businesses that received some flood damage.

There also appears to be several homes flooded on Willowdale Avenue near the intersection of Becker Road.

Meghan Creek runs through the neighbourhood and water is reportedly up to a metre deep in some areas.

Jennifer Genesse lives in a condominium complex 50 metres away from Willowdale Avenue, and said water is within a couple feet of her building.

“I went to bed at 10:30 last night and it was fine and my neighbour said by 11:30 the creek had spilled over completely,” said Genesse. “There's at least two to four feet of water depending on where you are.”

Like many people in the region, Genesse will be keeping an eye on the weather and hoping it does not rain anymore.

“They are predicting no more rain for the next few days. Let's hope they're right,” she said.

An ESS Information Centre has been opened at NorVal Arena on Park Drive.

Water levels remain steady in low lying areas and have receded slightly in other areas, but some road closures remain in effect.

Okanagan Street between Patterson Avenue and Wolfenden Terrace as well as the Patterson Avenue/Becker Street intersection are still closed.

Fire Department personnel are manning barricades however emergency access is available if needed. Red Cross Emergency Support Services have been co-ordinated for affected residents including those who are displaced and require accommodation.

Individuals needing assistance in that regard contact 1-888-800-6493.

Residents are requested to stay clear of flooded areas and creeks. The City of Armstrong website will be updated regularly as new information is available.