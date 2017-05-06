40304

Vernon  

Boil water advisory issued

Much of the North Okanagan is now under boil water advisories.

Greater Vernon Water (GVW), in conjunction with Interior Health Authority (IH) has issued a boil water notice for customers supplied by both Duteau and Kalamalka Lake sources.

This is a pre-cautionary notice as GVW deals with high water levels.

The area impacted includes the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Electoral Areas B and C, some areas of Electoral Area D and Spallumcheen, including Stepping Stones.

Due to this increase in turbidity (cloudiness) the water quality is now rated as poor. This Boil Water Notice will be in effect until further notice.

Water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

  • drinking
  • preparing any foods
  • washing fruits and vegetables
  • making beverages or ice
  • brushing teeth

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs and a follow up media release. If you have any questions about this Boil Notice, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3682 or check online.

