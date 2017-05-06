Horgan stops in Vernon

41783
John Horgan brought the NDP election machine to Vernon Saturday where he was greeted by more than 100 enthusiastic supporters.

The party leader popped into a local coffee shop where he chatted with some locals, before heading Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate Barry Dorval's office.

In a short speech to party faithful, Horgan took shots at the ruling Liberals and Premier Christy Clark, to the cheers of those in attendance.

Horgan also made mention of the way the Liberals have treated public education to nods of agreement from Dorval, who is a former school teacher.

Horgan also encouraged disenfranchised former Liberal voters to vote orange on Tuesday.

And unseating the Liberals from the Vernon-Monashee will be a challenge for the NDP as the Liberals have held the seat for close to 20 years.

Horgan said the key to winning the riding is to have a strong candidate and to talk about the issues that concern people.

As expected, the party leader touted the chances of an NDP win in the region, saying people around the province are switching to the NDP.

“We have the former chief of staff of (former Liberal premier) Gordon Campbell endorsing the NDP,” Horgan said. “I think out chances are pretty good.”

Horgan will spend the day touring Liberals strongholds and will head to the South Okanagan this afternoon.

One Liberal riding he will not be visiting is the one held by Christy Clark.

Horgan will not be stopping in Kelowna today, saying he kicked off his campaign in the premier's riding.

