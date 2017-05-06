Have board, will paddle

It was not all doom and gloom from the recent rains and one sporting goods store owner decided to make the best of a tough situation.

Jim Attridge grabbed a paddle board and took to a massive puddle at the intersection of 48th Avenue and 31st Street Friday evening.

Attridge was getting some pictures he planned to post to Instagram.

“There's still snow on the mountains and spring has not sprung yet,” Attridge said. “So you might as well go paddling on the streets.”

The blacktop paddle board excursion drew numerous honks and cheers from passing vehicles.