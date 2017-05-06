Break in the clouds

Photo: Mike Greenwood

Rain-soaked residents of the Okanagan may be getting a slight reprieve from the wet stuff over the next few days.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 60 per cent chance of showers in the region today.

But on Sunday, the sun is supposed to return with blue skies and a few clouds.

The mix of sun and clouds is predicted to remain in the region through Tuesday with highs of 25C being called for.

There is a slight chance of precipitation Wednesday, but then it is then back to the wet stuff as rain is expected in the Valley by Thursday.

And for those who think the spring has been wetter than usual, they are correct.

The Government of Canada weather reporting station in North Vernon has reported the area has had more than 200 per cent of the precipitation of a 30 year average for February, roughly 270 per cent of a 30 year average for March, and more than 280 per cent of a 30 year average for April.