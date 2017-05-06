41776
Evac alert for Duteau Creek

An evacuation alert due to the threat of flooding was issued overnight for homes near Duteau Creek in Lumby.

Due to rising water levels and the elevated risk of flooding along the creek, the Regional District of North Okanagan activated its Emergency Operations Centre about 3:30 a.m.

Two homes in the vicinity of the Headgates Dam have been put on evacuation notice. 

Operations staff continue to monitor conditions.

Also, due to elevated turbidity levels, the Greater Vernon Water Utility is switching its water source from Duteau Creek to Kalamalka Lake.  

