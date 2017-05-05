Police save suicidal man

Photo: Contributed

A man was taken to hospital after threatening to kill himself on a Shuswap highway.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said just before 6 p.m. Thursday, police received a call from a man who was threatening to commit suicide.

“The male was located by police on the median between the east and west lanes in the 300 block of Highway 1 in Salmon Arm,” said West.

“A number of officers attended. Highway 1 was closed temporarily to preserve public safety while local RCMP officers spoke with the male, who was in possession of a knife at the time.”

After a period, police convinced the man to put down the knife, and they were able to take him into custody and transport him to the hospital.

“The incident ended well in this case with no harm coming to the male, the officers or any other member of the general public,” said West.