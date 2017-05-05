40304
41735

Vernon  

Police save suicidal man

- | Story: 196362

A man was taken to hospital after threatening to kill himself on a Shuswap highway.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said just before 6 p.m. Thursday, police received a call from a man who was threatening to commit suicide.

“The male was located by police on the median between the east and west lanes in the 300 block of Highway 1 in Salmon Arm,” said West.

“A number of officers attended. Highway 1 was closed temporarily to preserve public safety while local RCMP officers spoke with the male, who was in possession of a knife at the time.”

After a period, police convinced the man to put down the knife, and they were able to take him into custody and transport him to the hospital.

“The incident ended well in this case with no harm coming to the male, the officers or any other member of the general public,” said West.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3038762
315-3157 Casorso Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$239,900
more details
41809


Send us your News Tips!


39260


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Graham Cracker
Graham Cracker Vernon SPCA >


39260


TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017

Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week! untitled untitled untitled King of the JunGAH! A true hero! So...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
This guy’s detachable thumb tricks are mind-bending
Must Watch
“Yeah, yeah” you say, “I know how this trick...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a dad again
Showbiz
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to become a dad again. The...
What ‘Hook’ would look like as a horror movie
Must Watch
The beloved 1990s children’s movie about a grown-up Peter...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41421