Come pick some butt

Get out Saturday and and pick some butts.

Cigarettes are not only bad for your health, they are bad for the environment and for the first time, Vernon will be participating in the Canada-wide initiative to clean up the community and raise awareness about the toxic impact of cigarette butts and how they pollute the environment, contaminate water and soil and poison wildlife.

“This event is open to everyone in the community. We will have music to groove to, and gloves, bags and buckets for anyone who wants to help,” said local organizer Jack Elliman. “Join us at anytime between 10 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.”

Participants are asked to gather at the big red apple children's slide in Transit Park next to the Greyhound station downtown.

“The party will then make it's way down Main Street to key locations with high concentrations of cigarette butts, ending at the skateboard park in Polson Park,” said Elliman. “If you aren't able to join us at 10, that's cool, just call me at 250-938-4202 to find where we are.”

All the butts will be sent to Terracycle for recycling and redeemed for Terracycle points.

Terracycle is a Canadian company that collects hard-to-recycle items and turns them into 'green' products.

Through TerraCycle’s free recycling programs, participants can earn TerraCycle points which are redeemable for charitable gifts, TerraCycle products, or a donation to a school or non-profit of your choice.

“The more butts we collect the more money we earn for charity,” said Elliman.

Last year, the Canada-Wide total was 122,800 butts collected. This year's goal is 200,000. 

Pocket ashtrays will be available for purchase by donation at the event which is being organized by A Greener Future in partnership with BrainGarden.ca.

