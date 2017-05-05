Otter Lake X Road flooded

41717
Motorists are being encouraged to avoid Otter Lake Cross Road near Tolko in Spallumcheen because of flooding.

Jay Keis works at the Armstrong Regional Co-op and said the road between Tolko and the Co-op is flooded.

“Tolko crews are working on it right now,” Keis said Friday afternoon.

Keis said the creek became backed up on the Tolko side of the road, causing water to spill over the blacktop.

He is concerned about erosion from the fast-moving water and the possibility of an accident.

“It's like a river running down the road,” he said.

