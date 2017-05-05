Otter Lake Road flooded

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Motorists are being encouraged to avoid Otter Lake Road near Tolko in Spallumcheen because of flooding.

Jay Keis works at the Armstrong Regional Co-op and said the road between Tolko and the Co-op is being flooded.

“Tolko crews are working on it right now,” said Keis Friday afternoon.

Keis said the creek became backed up on the Tolko side of the road, causing water to spill over the blacktop.

He is concerned about erosion from the fast-moving water and the possibility of an accident.

“It's like a river running down the road,” he said, adding the Co-op is located at 973 Otter Lake Rd.