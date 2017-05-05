Be prepared for flooding

42092
Vernon residents living near creeks, streams and low-lying areas are being urged to take steps to protect their property and reduce the risk of flooding.

With the recent heavy rainfall and increased snowmelt, area creeks are rising, making flooding more likely.

City officials said affected property owners adjacent to creeks, streams and lakes are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect their properties from possible flood damage.

Stockpiles of sandbags are available at:

  • Vernon City Yards – outside main gate on Pleasant Valley Road
  • The corner of Okanagan Avenue and Okanagan Landing Road
  • The Vernon Fire Hall, 3401 30th St.

Blocked culverts and water debris that cause a threat of flooding should be reported to public works department.
People are also reminded to exercise caution, particularly with children, when in the vicinity of fast-moving creeks, streams and water.

