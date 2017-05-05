Flooding in Spallumcheen

Photo: Contributed

The Township of Spallumcheen is experiencing localized flooding in the Powerhouse and Demorest roads area, as well as at the north end of Stepney Road as a result of heavy rains and snowmelt.

A portion of Powerhouse Road between the 2100 and 2300 Block has been closed to the public.

Public works crews remains onsite to assess the flooding situation and will continue to provide updates via the Township of Spallumcheen website, when updates are available. Only local traffic is permitted in this area at this time.

Environment Canada has advised that a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the North Okanagan, with further precipitation expected throughout the day and into the evening.

Anyone concerned that water is threatening a structure on their property should contact the municipal office at 250-546-3013.

If water is not a threat to structures, the township asks that residents wait for water to naturally dissipate as resources are limited.

Residents are responsible for protecting their own properties from flooding. Sandbags are available, at no cost, for self-filling at the Spallumcheen public works yard, 1511 Eagle Rock Rd. People are required to bring their own shovel.

It is recommended that residents use caution around creeks and streams, as fast moving water may cause erosion and instability of bank edges.