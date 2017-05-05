Breathing easier at VJH

Photo: Contributed

Respiratory patients in the North Okanagan can breathe easier thanks to the TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

The $16,300 donation to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation was used to purchase a high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) generator and vests for the treatment and therapy of people with compromised airway clearance.

HFCWO consists of a vest with an inflatable bladder, a pulse generator, and hose connecting the vest to the generator. Patients are fitted with a vest or wrap, then the Theravest machine delivers rapidly repeating pulses of air that squeeze and release the chest wall.

This oscillation dislodges mucus from the bronchial walls, thins mucus, and helps to mobilize secretions up the airways to where they can be coughed or suctioned out.

“We try to get patients to use patient-controlled handheld devices first, but for those patients who are to acutely ill or chronically sick the Theravest does the work for them,” said Michael MacAulay, North Okanagan cardiopulmonary professional practice lead at VJH.

This therapy is used primarily with adults although the system is used for some pediatric patients who have an ineffective cough or poor secretion clearance. Moderate to severe patient conditions that may benefit from the Theravest include cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, atelectasis, aspiration, chronic bronchitis, muscular dystrophies and myopathies and quadriplegic patients.

“The Theravest will help many clients in Vernon and area that are struggling with their breathing when it comes to secretion clearance,” said Kristen Hemsing, Registered Respiratory Therapist at VJH. “The device is easy to operate and comfortable for the clients.”