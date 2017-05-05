42092
UPDATE 3:45 P.M.

A boil water advisory has been issued by the City of Enderby for all customers west of the Enderby Bridge which includes all of Enderby and the Gunter-Ellison Service Extension.\

The boil water advisory has been issued due to elevated turbidity in the river, which is preventing the city from distributing water that meets Canadian drinking water guidelines. 

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

It is recommended people boil drinking water prior to consumption.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least three minutes prior to cooling and consumption.

The Boil Water Advisory for customers east of the Enderby Bridge remains in effect.

Enderby residents west of the bridge are being ordered to conserve water.

The mandatory water conservation advisory was issued Friday due to high turbidity in the Shuswap River.

The city is asking those customers to limit their use of water to that which is absolutely necessary. This will help ensure fire flows and potable water for essential needs are preserved.

The advisory will be in effect until the elevated river turbidity subsides. 

Under normal conditions, the city is able to rely upon its secondary well source east of the bridge, but the loss of the water main under the river bed earlier this year has eliminated that option. 

As a result, the city is reliant upon its primary source, which cannot produce water when river turbidity is extremely high. 

As the run-off from last recent rains makes its way through the Shuswap River, the city is hopeful the turbidity will decrease. 

If the river turbidity persists or continues to escalate, the city will take additional measures to provide for public health and safety. 

If the river turbidity decreases, the advisory will be removed.

The city is in the final stages of readying a temporary solution to reconnect both sources at the river crossing, which will serve as an interim connection until the new lines can be permanently installed.

The boil water advisory for customers east of the bridge remains in effect. 

However, customers east of the bridge are not affected by the mandatory water conservation advisory.

