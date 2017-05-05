Flood watch in Lumby

All eyes are on area creeks and rivers as seemingly never-ending rain has elevated waterways to near flood levels.

In Lumby, Duteau Creek is close to spilling its banks, and residents are sandbagging to keep the water at bay.

For Joe Chouinard, the situation is a flashback to 2013, when parts of the community were underwater for days.

Chouinard lives in a trailer court next to Duteau Creek on Faulkner Avenue, and he has been watching the water inch up for the past few days.

“In 2013, it was quite the thing. We were literally almost up to our knees. You could almost canoe down the main drag in the village that year,” he said from the front porch of his home. “It's starting to look pretty close that that could happen again this year."

A couple blocks from the village centre, Cheryl Price was busy sandbagging a property for a local physically challenged senior.

“We've been out here for about 20 minutes, and the creek has come up ... at least a couple of inches,” she said.

Forestry firefighting crews were loading thousands of sandbags near the Lumby Curling Club, and there was a steady stream of people coming by to pick them up.

The regional district reminds people they are responsible for protecting their own homes and property, but NORD is making sand and bags available for those who need them.

“While the work associated with the protection of private property, such as digging ditches or sandbagging, is the responsibility of the property owner or occupants, residents who choose to protect their property with sandbags can access sand and bags at no cost, for self-filling, at several locations in the North Okanagan” said Alastair Crick, manager of protective services.

Sand and bags are located at the Enderby works yard, 2308 McGowan Ave.; in Vernon at the BX/Swan Lake Fire Department, 5764 Silver Star Rd.; Across from Pat Duke Memorial Arena on Shields Road in Lumby and the Coldstream works yard, 8010 Aberdeen Rd.

The federal weather reporting station in North Vernon has reported more than 200 per cent of the 30-year average precipitation for February, 270 per cent for March, and more than 280 per cent for April.

As a result, the ground is saturated, and ditches and streams are running high.