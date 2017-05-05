Creeks rise rapidly

Water-covered roads, downed trees, no power and raging creeks – it's been quite a start to the month of May in the North Okanagan.

While there were few calls for help in the Vernon area from the powerful thunderstorm that rolled through the area overnight, Lumby residents are nervously watching area creeks as they threaten to spill their banks.

Melanie Wenzoski, with the Village of Lumby, said crews are sandbagging area creeks.

“We have some localized flooding at the west end of Lumby,” she said Friday morning, adding officials are keeping a close eye in Duteau and Vance creeks.

“In the last 48 hours, Duteau Creek has come up about two feet,” she said. “Vance Creek is up about four feet.”

Wenzoski said some low-lying trails and properties have been flooded, but so far no homes have been flooded.

But if there is more rain or the temperature heats up and causes snow to melt, that could change as a trailer park and condominium complex are being threatened.

The last significant flooding in Lumby was in 2013 and Wenzoski noted there has been more rain and more snow than that year.

During that flood, several homes were damaged.

While crews in Lumby scramble to contain area creeks, there were few calls for help in the Vernon area.

Lighting took out power for a section of the downtown core, creating some traffic delays as people navigated without the benefits of stop lights.

Downed trees resulted in power loss for residents in the Grey Canal Road area in the BX.

Vernon Fire Rescue Cpt. Darren Cecchini said crews had a “surprisingly quiet” night.

There was one call for a power pole on fire, but Cecchini said that could not be definitively attributed to the storm.

The power outages did cause some fire alarms to go off, Cecchini said.

Ryan Nitchie, with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, was also surprised there was little to report.

Last month, a mud slide forced the evacuation of four homes in the Tappen area and crews were keeping an eye on other slopes, but as of Friday morning, Nitchie said there were no problems he was aware of.

Motorists travelling Highway 97 north of Vernon found themselves in wet conditions as water ran across the road.

Gabriela Sladkova said the isolated flooding happened just south of Westwold.

Jessica Bowman caught water pouring across the road near China Valley, between Falkland and Chase.

There is no word on the extent of the damage from that incident.