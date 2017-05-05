40304
41735

Vernon  

Power restored

- | Story: 196303

UPDATE

Power has now been restored to those in, and around Vernon, who lost power Friday morning.

UPDATE 8:35 a.m.

BC Hydro has now determined the cause of two power outages in the Vernon area.

An outage affecting customer east of Grey Canal Road was caused by trees falling on power lines.

A second outage affecting a large portion of the city, including parts of downtown was lightning caused.

Original Story, 7:35 a.m.

Two separate outages have knocked out power to about 4,400 customers in and around the Vernon area this morning.

According to BC Hydro, about 2,900 residents, west of Bodwell Road, east of 37 Street, south of 39 Avenue and north of 15 Avenue, lost power shortly after 6 a.m.

And, nearly 1,500 customers in an area east of Grey Canal Road lost power about 6:25 this morning.

BC Hydro says it is still investigating the cause of the outages. Crews have been dispatched to both.

There is no estimated time for a restoration of power.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

40303
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3030753
1019 Wilson Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$719,900
more details
40303


Send us your News Tips!


41031


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Graham Cracker
Graham Cracker Vernon SPCA >




TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017

Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week! untitled untitled untitled King of the JunGAH! A true hero! So...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
This guy’s detachable thumb tricks are mind-bending
Must Watch
“Yeah, yeah” you say, “I know how this trick...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a dad again
Showbiz
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to become a dad again. The...
What ‘Hook’ would look like as a horror movie
Must Watch
The beloved 1990s children’s movie about a grown-up Peter...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35755