Power restored

UPDATE

Power has now been restored to those in, and around Vernon, who lost power Friday morning.

UPDATE 8:35 a.m.

BC Hydro has now determined the cause of two power outages in the Vernon area.

An outage affecting customer east of Grey Canal Road was caused by trees falling on power lines.

A second outage affecting a large portion of the city, including parts of downtown was lightning caused.

Original Story, 7:35 a.m.

Two separate outages have knocked out power to about 4,400 customers in and around the Vernon area this morning.

According to BC Hydro, about 2,900 residents, west of Bodwell Road, east of 37 Street, south of 39 Avenue and north of 15 Avenue, lost power shortly after 6 a.m.

And, nearly 1,500 customers in an area east of Grey Canal Road lost power about 6:25 this morning.

BC Hydro says it is still investigating the cause of the outages. Crews have been dispatched to both.

There is no estimated time for a restoration of power.