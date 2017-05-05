42092
Decision on packed school

The North Okanagan-Shuswap school district's official trustee may decide later this month on changes to schools in the Enderby area after an exhaustive consultation period with parents, teachers and administration.

“The district is facing significant classroom space and overall overcrowding challenges at M.V. Beattie (Elementary),” said trustee Mike McKay in a letter to parents. “To date, there have been two public consultation meetings as well as two task force sessions, a 7-12 school visit to Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby by the task force, a DPAC (District Parent Advisory Council ) meeting in Enderby and online surveys and information sharing.”

McKay said the issue is of high interest to the community and has elicited a great deal of input.

Attendance at M.V. Beattie is highly sought after, with many children enrolled who live outside of the catchment area.

“Recommendation options continue to be developed in time for the May board meeting. As is often the case in complex situations, one option may conflict with another and there may be different impacts based on individual and community preferences.”

A so-called “hybrid” option being developed includes:

  • close out of catchment transfers to MVB immediately and for the foreseeable future
  • structure MVB as a K-6 school commencing Sept 2017
  • add one portable to MVB to accommodate the K-6 population and to retain essential non-classroom space for ancillary services and thereby decrease the overcrowding at the school until a long-term solution is in place
  • draft a local capital plan for an addition to MVB to address school capacity pressures as the community continues to grow
  • provide Grade 7 to Enderby area students by giving parents choice and by creating additional enrolling space at Grindrod and A.L. Fortune, with students attending Grindrod supported by a bus run

McKay acknowledged concerns over student social and emotional safety which many parents have stated would be an issue if younger students were to attend A.L. Fortune Secondary.

One part of the hybrid option suggests Grade 7 students attending the high school should start out in a “closed campus” environment which would be monitored and reviewed as the year proceeds

A number of recommendations will be put before the trustee at the next school board meeting on May 15th in Salmon Arm.

