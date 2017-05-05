Step back in time

It's an anniversary 150 years in the making.

Historic O'Keefe Ranch turns 150 this year, and is actually two weeks older than Canada.

The ranch, 10 minutes north of Vernon on Highway 97, officially opens for the season on Saturday, and curator Carla-Jean Stokes said there will be plenty to do at the historic site.

“We're going to have free admission for kids, we're going to have old-fashioned games, stagecoach rides and pony rides – which are always a huge hit.

“We're going to have Mrs. Schubert over in the Schubert House baking delicious things, so it should be lot of fun to kick off our 150th season.”

The next big event at the ranch will be Mother's Day.

“That's going to be a lot of fun. We're going to have some tea tasting, we're going to be giving away some free flowers and some crafts for mom,” said Stokes. “That is actually another free admission for any moms and grandmas that are accompanied by kids. So, our first few weekends are really great value for family friendly fun in Vernon.”

Also returning this year will be the popular Cowboy Dinner Show.

“That's every Friday night in July and August. We're telling the story of the Okanagan in a fun and entertaining way with music and activities. That has always been a huge hit. It sells out almost every week so that's one to get your tickets really early,” said Stokes.

“The biggest thing we are doing this year is our 150th anniversary. O'Keefe Ranch was founded June 15, 1867, so just two weeks before Canadian confederation.”