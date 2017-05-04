41299
41735

Vernon  

Union boss blasts Liberals

- | Story: 196263

A union boss and NDP candidates in the North Okanagan and Shuswap took direct aim at the B.C. Liberals Thursday, blaming the Christy Clark government for mill closures across the province and the loss of thousands of jobs.

“Our industry is in trouble,” said Pat McGregor, president of United Steelworkers Union local 1-423. “Under the Liberal government over 100 mills have shut down.”

McGregor stood outside the Tolko Industries sawmill in Armstrong Thursday afternoon, flanked by members of his union. Also there were the NDP's Shuswap candidate Sylvia Lindgren and Vernon Monashee candidate Barry Dorval who are both running for office in the May 9 provincial election.

McGregor said that despite the shutdown of the Tolko mill in Merritt last year “logging trucks are flying through the Valley.”

He blamed the closure on the Liberal government's policy of allowing raw logs to be shipped overseas.

McGregor also took aim at Liberal election “attack ads” against the steelworkers union for a big financial contribution to the NDP's provincial campaign.

“They make us out to be a big, bad American union. Well, the steelworkers are working people like we have here today,” McGregor said.

And the union leader questioned Christy Clark's ability to negotiate with a hardline U.S. government over sofwood lumber tariffs and the NAFTA agreement.

“No thanks, we don't want her negotiating anything for us.”

The NDP has a plan to use B.C. wood to make B.C. buildings, said Barry Dorval.

“It's time to keep raw logs in B.C. to create good sustainable jobs rather than shipping them south,” he said.

Sylvia Lindgren stressed the importance of the local sawmill to Armstrong.

“What it means is we have sustainable family-supporting jobs right here in our communities. It means families will be able to afford a home here.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2994865
1160 Bernard
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,000
more details
41809


Send us your News Tips!


41263


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kitkat
Kitkat Vernon SPCA >


41786


The best Star Wars pics for May the Force

Galleries
As the world celebrate Star Wars day, we’ve gathered our favourite Star Wars pics from around the web.
The best Star Wars pics for May the Force (2)
Galleries
May the 4th be with you indeed.
Weather girl casually dropping Star Wars puns
Must Watch
Not even the weather can avoid May the Force
Michael Buble to return to the spotlight after son’s cancer crisis
Music
Singer Michael Buble will make his first appearance since taking...
Everything that happens in one minute
Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41637
39499