Union boss blasts Liberals

Photo: Kate Bouey

A union boss and NDP candidates in the North Okanagan and Shuswap took direct aim at the B.C. Liberals Thursday, blaming the Christy Clark government for mill closures across the province and the loss of thousands of jobs.

“Our industry is in trouble,” said Pat McGregor, president of United Steelworkers Union local 1-423. “Under the Liberal government over 100 mills have shut down.”

McGregor stood outside the Tolko Industries sawmill in Armstrong Thursday afternoon, flanked by members of his union. Also there were the NDP's Shuswap candidate Sylvia Lindgren and Vernon Monashee candidate Barry Dorval who are both running for office in the May 9 provincial election.

McGregor said that despite the shutdown of the Tolko mill in Merritt last year “logging trucks are flying through the Valley.”

He blamed the closure on the Liberal government's policy of allowing raw logs to be shipped overseas.

McGregor also took aim at Liberal election “attack ads” against the steelworkers union for a big financial contribution to the NDP's provincial campaign.

“They make us out to be a big, bad American union. Well, the steelworkers are working people like we have here today,” McGregor said.

And the union leader questioned Christy Clark's ability to negotiate with a hardline U.S. government over sofwood lumber tariffs and the NAFTA agreement.

“No thanks, we don't want her negotiating anything for us.”

The NDP has a plan to use B.C. wood to make B.C. buildings, said Barry Dorval.

“It's time to keep raw logs in B.C. to create good sustainable jobs rather than shipping them south,” he said.

Sylvia Lindgren stressed the importance of the local sawmill to Armstrong.

“What it means is we have sustainable family-supporting jobs right here in our communities. It means families will be able to afford a home here.”