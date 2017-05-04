Sustainability concerns

Sustainability is a big concern for those in the logging industry.

Hundreds of people in the forestry industry are in Vernon for the 59th annual Interior Logging Association convention and one of the topics of discussion will be contractor sustainability.

“Timber harvesting contractors across this province are unable to be sustainable and that puts the entire forest industry at risk. They are the first link in the supply chain - without them, the rest of the industry grinds to a halt,” said David Elstone, Truck Loggers Association executive director. “This situation becomes even more serious within the context of the recently announced countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber exported to the US. The pressure on our industry to remain viable will increase.”

Wayne Lintott, ILA general manager said “many of my members are not seeing a return on their investment. Timber harvesting requires high capital investment and my members take on a lot of risk. We need to level the playing field between licensees and contractors.”

The government announced their Contractor Sustainability Review in January and the work is now underway with George Abbott who has been named as the independent facilitator.

“We all hope this review will lead to real change, so that everyone who works in the forest can share in the prosperity,” said Elstone.

The TLA represents 480 independent forest contractors and their suppliers operating on the coast of British Columbia.

The ILA convention runs through Saturday at Kal Tire Place. Along with numerous booths and exhibits inside the arena, there is more than $35 million in heavy duty equipment set up in the back parking lot.

“There are three or four pieces of equipment on display that are fairly new to the industry,” said Lintott, adding some equipment is worth $1 million apiece.