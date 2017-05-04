Students' ideas head to lab

Photo: Vernon Community School

Students from the Vernon Community School have the chance to prototype design ideas with a UBC engineer this weekend at the STEM Show & Shine Fair.

STEM, meaning science, technology, engineering and mathematics, aids in the development of design, research and critical thinking skills in students. It is a feature of B.C.’s new K-12 curriculum.

The STEM fair is the first of its kind at UBC Okanagan, and asks students to identify a real-world problem and then work on a STEM solution.

A panel of engineering and education professors will select the project ready to prototype further, offering the students the opportunity to work with an engineering mentor to develop their designs in a lab.

More than 70 students, between 11 to 17, will have the opportunity to display their work to a panel of judges, who will evaluate the students’ designs, selecting those projects that are ready to be taken to the next level.

Sample problems the students are working on include:

how hard is it to lower your carbon footprint in one week?

how do processed foods affect your body?

"We believe that by fostering students’ creative and critical thinking skills, we will be educating the next generation to find unique solutions to real-world problems," said Susan Crichton, associate dean in the Faculty of Education.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 6, at the Charles E. Fipke Centre, UBC Okanagan, 3333 University Way, Kelowna.

Students will display their designs from 9:30-11 a.m., with judging and awards to follow.

The public is welcome to attend.