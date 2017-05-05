41783
41735

Vernon  

Bubbling up support

- | Story: 196214

More than 100 people turned out to sample soups and spirits at Vernon's first ever Soup’s On at Okanagan Spirits on Apr. 27.

Basket Case Picnics produced a Thai soup that garnered the most votes, narrowly edging out second-place finisher Kal's Naan Stop and third-place finisher Kal Sports Bar.

More than $4,000 was raised, with proceeds benefiting the Upper Room Mission and Enactus Okanagan College students.

Two days later the soup was on in Kelowna, at the college's Centre for Learning, where attendees had a chance to sample 14 entries and vote on them. The winning soup was a Thai pumpkin curry by chef April Roy of Train Station Pub.

More than $1,200 was raised in support of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank and Enactus Okanagan College students.

“We are so proud of our students for realizing their vision and bringing Soup’s On to two more communities this year,” said Kyleen Myrah, professor with the college's School of Business. “Thanks to their hard work and dedication, I expect Soup’s On will continue to grow and develop as a wonderful way to engage the community, showcase local culinary talents and benefit worthy causes.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41935
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3063083
1021 Lawson Ave.
$1,759,000
more details
38398


Send us your News Tips!


39260


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Graham Cracker
Graham Cracker Vernon SPCA >


41786


TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017

Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week! untitled untitled untitled King of the JunGAH! A true hero! So...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
This guy’s detachable thumb tricks are mind-bending
Must Watch
“Yeah, yeah” you say, “I know how this trick...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a dad again
Showbiz
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to become a dad again. The...
What ‘Hook’ would look like as a horror movie
Must Watch
The beloved 1990s children’s movie about a grown-up Peter...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41692