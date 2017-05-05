Bubbling up support

Photo: Okanagan College Vernon's Soup's On team Click here to view gallery Photo: Okanagan College Photo: Okanagan College Enactus Okanagan College students found the recipe for success recently, expanding their Soup's On fundraising initiative from Salmon Arm to Kelowna and Vernon this year. More than $5,200 was raised in support of local social service providers.

More than 100 people turned out to sample soups and spirits at Vernon's first ever Soup’s On at Okanagan Spirits on Apr. 27.

Basket Case Picnics produced a Thai soup that garnered the most votes, narrowly edging out second-place finisher Kal's Naan Stop and third-place finisher Kal Sports Bar.

More than $4,000 was raised, with proceeds benefiting the Upper Room Mission and Enactus Okanagan College students.

Two days later the soup was on in Kelowna, at the college's Centre for Learning, where attendees had a chance to sample 14 entries and vote on them. The winning soup was a Thai pumpkin curry by chef April Roy of Train Station Pub.

More than $1,200 was raised in support of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank and Enactus Okanagan College students.

“We are so proud of our students for realizing their vision and bringing Soup’s On to two more communities this year,” said Kyleen Myrah, professor with the college's School of Business. “Thanks to their hard work and dedication, I expect Soup’s On will continue to grow and develop as a wonderful way to engage the community, showcase local culinary talents and benefit worthy causes.”