Pickleball takes on project

The Vernon Pickleball Association believes it can build a 12-court facility at Marshall Field for $800,000 less than the figure provided by the North Okanagan Regional District, and it hopes the facility could be in place before the 2017 55+ BC Games in September.

However the plan is contingent on negotiations with staff to limit the risk to the regional district and must still be approved by NORD's board of directors.

“I'm so excited,” said Don Friesen, pickleball society spokesperson, after the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) agreed, in principle, to provide the VPA with a $300,000 grant and a land lease at Marshall Field.

The meeting room was crammed with pickleball players Thursday morning as GVAC directors held a lengthy discussion.

A staff report pointed out there was no money in the 2017 budget for such a facility and estimated it would cost $1.4 million to build uncovered courts.

Friesen, who plans to manage the construction project, said it could be done for $600,000, with the VPA picking up the other half of the bill.

Directors were concerned by the huge discrepency in the figures.

“The different factors don't line up,” said Bob Fleming, electoral area B director. “What we're looking for are comparative numbers. I think we want to get equivalency.”

“We've got two different estimates here,” said Coldstream director Doug Dirk. “Until that is clarified, we're not going to be moving forward because of the uncertainty.”

"We have to be concerned with what the cost is," said Mike Macnabb, electoral area C director. "It can't be a moving target."

“I have researched every aspect...to determine what I'm up against,” Friesen insisted later, when asked about difference in the figures. “I was able to present that information to contractors and get real numbers, rather than contingency numbers.

“As well, we've got in-kind donations. For example, I can say that M&K Ready Mix is giving $36,000 worth of foundation blocks at no charge. The president plays pickleball, so its a really good opportunity.”

The VPA has just over $50,000 in the bank and believes it can raise the rest of the cash for the project with in-kind donations and sponsorship.

Friesen said he is ready to move on the project almost immediately and hopes something could be in place before the start of the 55-plus games this fall.

“It depends on their timing as far as funding. I could start tomorrow. I have contractors ready to go...Whether or not they'll be completed, I don't have that answer, there are too many variables. However, we will have something to show.”

Friesen said once the courts are in place and paid for, the associaton would work to raise another $1 million for a roof.