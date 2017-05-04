41299
Warning as reservoirs full

The Duteau Creek water reservoirs, Aberdeen and Haddo, are at full capacity.

Greater Vernon Water says all excess water from snow melt and rainfall will pass over the spillway structures at the dams.

The utility is warning people living, working or recreating near creeks and streams to be aware that stream water levels may rise quickly during this time and that they should exercise caution around swift moving water.

For further information, call 250-550-3700 or check online.

