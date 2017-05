Photo: A.J. McLellan

Police were searching overnight for the driver of a car that slammed into a parked semi on 25th Avenue in Vernon.

The crash awoke neighbours about 12:50 a.m. Thursday.

The Honda Civic sedan was heavily damaged in the impact, near the OK Builders building.

Residents say the driver fled the scene, and police were seen with a dog team, combing the area.

A wallet was apparently found at the scene.