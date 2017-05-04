Defending Christy Clark

Photo: Kate Bouey

Liberal incumbent Eric Foster defended party leader Christy Clark and the B.C. government's debt load during an all-candidates forum at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Wednesday night, ahead of the May 9 provincial election.

“You supported Christy Clark while she gutted the school system...How can you support her as your leader?” asked one person, who was cheered by others in the crowd.

But Foster was having none of it.

“Christy Clark is a great leader. She brought us through some tough times,” he told the audience of 300, reminding them he had worked in the school system for years. “If I didn't support her, I wouldn't be here.”

Questions to the four candidates running for MLA in the Vernon Monashee riding included issues such as a possible bypass around Vernon, the Stickle Road controversy, the opiod crisis, the doctor shortage, health care for seniors, a lack of affordable housing and the province's debt load.

According to taxpayer.com, the province is $66.9 billion in debt.

Foster called it “manageable” capital debt used to build hospitals, schools, highways and bridges.

But when he compared the debt to a mortgage, that had New Democrat candidate Barry Dorval wading into the fray.

“None of us would be so foolish to take out a mortgage for a mansion and expect our children to pay for it,” Dorval countered.

Green Party candidate Keli Westgate said the Stickle Road project remained a “hot button issue.”

While a report showed a traffic light would not deal with all of the safety issues, Westgate had another proposal to what has been planned.

“I'm personally in favour of a roundabout and it does take into account pedestrians and bikes.”

Libertarian Party candidate Don Jefcoat said it was “despicable” of the Liberal government to outsource Interior Health laundry jobs, including at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“A job in Vancouver is not a job in Vernon and I would like Eric to explain how many jobs he has created in this riding,” Jefcoat said.

When asked if there was support for a national seniors' plan with an integrated and sustainable care model, Westgate said the Greens focussed on preventative medicine that included helping seniors stay in their homes, making medication more affordable and accessing places where people an be more active.

Dorval called for a national Pharmacare program to allow bulk buying to reduce the cost of pharmaceuticals.

He also said the doctor shortage was a huge problem across the province and touted the NDP's plan for "urgent care centres" where patients might see a nurse practitioner, a nutritionist or another health professional instead.