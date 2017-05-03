Cash for 55+ games

Photo: Kate Bouey

It was smiles all round Wednesday as a $60,000 cheque was handed over to the head of 2017 55+ BC Games which take place in Vernon in September.

The money was jointly given by the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, electoral areas B and C, the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen.

“That, in combination with government grants, creates a good portion of our overall funding (along with) entry fees and what we get from sponsorship to finance the complete games,” said Wee Yee, president of the Vernon games.

Yee said volunteer chairpersons and directors are already working hard, spending last Saturday and Sunday touring all the Vernon area facilities that will be in use once the games get underway.

Next Saturday, that same group will tour facilities in the Armstrong area.

“Such as IPE grounds, equestrian, darts at the curling rink, table tennis at Hassen Arena, archery at the Armstrong Archery Club and then going out and looking at the three cycle courses out towards Spall and, of course, looking at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club where golf is going to be played.”

Yee said community partners at the North Okanagan Regional District have agreed to ensure facilities, including ball diamonds, will be at “beginning season conditions” when the games begin.

Every court, field, track and rink in the Vernon area will be in use during the games which take place Sept. 12-16, with 27 sports being played.

The event is expected to draw over 3,500 participants.