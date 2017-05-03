Advance voting underway

41783
The lines were not long and the wait was about 15 minutes at both Elections BC voting locations in Vernon on Wednesday.

Advance voting in the B.C. election is taking place Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Vernon Recreation Centre and the Schubert Centre ahead of the May 9 election. In Lumby, advance voting takes place at the White Valley Community Centre this Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"What we're hearing right now is that voting is steady," said Janice Mori, Vernon Monashee District electoral officer.

Mori reminded voters to take their "where to vote" cards and a piece of picture of ID with them to the polls. 

Advance voting can often given people a chance to escape the big lineups on election day which is May 9.

A total of 2,450 people voted at advance polls in Vernon and Lumby last weekend.

Meanwhile, the four candidates in the riding face off tonight for what is expected to be the biggest all-candidates forum of the local election, at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre from  7-9:00 p.m.

This event is free, however staff will be collecting non-perishable food or financial donations for the food bank at the door. 

