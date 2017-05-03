$1 million for hospital

Photo: VJH Foundation

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has been left a legacy of more than $1 million, the largest ever.

Long- time Okanagan resident Frank Yanavicius, who passed away in 2015, left his full estate to the foundation in recognition of the exceptional care he received at VJH in his later years.

“This generous gift from Mr. Yanavicius will ensure improved health care for North Okanagan generations to come,” said Sue Beaudry, director of development for the VJH Foundation.

Yanivicius, an only child, was born in Lithuania in 1927. At the age of six, he immigrated to Canada with his father and mother, settling in the Lumby area, where he grew up.

A lifelong bachelor, Yanivicius retired to Vernon in 1984 after a 33-year career as a metal sheet fabricator in Vancouver and Calgary. He was known as a thrifty fellow.

An avid fly fisherman, Yanavicius became a founding member of the Kalamalka Flyfishers Club. Nicknamed 'Uncle Frank', Yanavicius taught fly fishing and fly tying courses.

When teaching fly casting, he would often remark to those trying to outcast each other, “I don’t know what it is with you guys, just get the boat closer.”

Yanavicius was also involved in the annual Fishing Day for Kids at Polson Park and the annual Coldstream Creek enhancement. In recognition of his many contributions to the club, he was made a lifetime honorary member.

Funds from his bequest will be directed to support expanded surgical services for Vernon Jubilee Hospital, said a foundation release.