41717

Vernon  

$1 million for hospital

- | Story: 196109

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has been left a legacy of more than $1 million, the largest ever.

Long- time Okanagan resident Frank Yanavicius, who passed away in 2015, left his full estate to the foundation in recognition of the exceptional care he received at VJH in his later years.

“This generous gift from Mr. Yanavicius will ensure improved health care for North Okanagan generations to come,” said Sue Beaudry, director of development for the VJH Foundation.

Yanivicius, an only child, was born in Lithuania in 1927.  At the age of six, he immigrated to Canada with his father and mother, settling in the Lumby area, where he grew up.

A lifelong bachelor, Yanivicius retired to Vernon in 1984 after a 33-year career as a metal sheet fabricator in Vancouver and Calgary. He was known as a thrifty fellow.

An avid fly fisherman, Yanavicius became a founding member of the Kalamalka Flyfishers Club. Nicknamed 'Uncle Frank', Yanavicius taught fly fishing and fly tying courses. 

When teaching fly casting, he would often remark to those trying to outcast each other, “I don’t know what it is with you guys, just get the boat closer.”  

Yanavicius was also involved in the  annual Fishing Day for Kids at Polson Park and the annual  Coldstream  Creek  enhancement. In recognition of his many contributions to the club, he was made a lifetime honorary member.

Funds from his bequest will be directed to support expanded surgical services for Vernon Jubilee Hospital, said a foundation release.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41935
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3055082
24 Garmisch Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$725,000
more details
38398


Send us your News Tips!


40605


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Clawdia
Clawdia Vernon SPCA >


41227


A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week

Galleries
This is all the motivation you need to breeze through the rest of the work week.
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week (2)
Galleries
Go out and crush the rest of the week out, okay?
There’s jump rope, and then there’s Chinese firefighter jump rope
Must Watch
Pro-tip: If you right-click on the video, you can watch it at 2x...
Ryan Reynolds sings praises of ’empathetic’ wife Blake Lively
Showbiz
Ryan Reynolds credits wife Blake Lively for teaching him to be a...
Weird Wednesday – May 3, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday exists because of things like these…


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40669