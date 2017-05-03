Here comes the sun

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Spring will arrive in Vernon this week – but only for a day.

Environment Canada is calling for continued clouds and showers today, but on Thursday, the mercury is supposed to jump to a whopping 27C.

The weather prognosticators are calling for sunny skies for Thursday only, with clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunder showers on Friday.

Saturday does not look much better as the wet stuff is expected to fall once again.

But Sunday is supposed to be mostly sunny as is Monday and Tuesday with highs of 25C being called for.