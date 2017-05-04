41783

Vernon  

Jefcoat: help the homeless

- | Story: 196101

Don Jefcoat sees homelessness as one of the biggest issues facing Vernon.

Jefcoat is the Libertarian candidate in next week's provincial election.

He will be trying to unseat incumbent Liberal MLA Eric Foster who is seeking a third term in office.

“The biggest issue facing our riding right now is the image of homelessness,” said Jefcoat. “We are seeing a very significant rise in that. The solutions to that is not necessarily funding more shelter beds, but it would be providing drug-treatment programs for people who are addicted, providing mental health supports and try to get more housing for those individuals.”

Affordable housing has long been a challenge in the region an Jefcoat has a few ideas on how to ease the rental crunch.

Jefcoat would like to see people be able to write 20 per cent of their rent off on their taxes, allowing more basement suites and rooms for rent, and providing incentives to those who have space to rent.

Jefcoat said those incentives could include landlords not having to pay income tax on an in-law suites or spare rooms that are rented out.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3039594
#101- 2377 Shannon Woods DRive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,000
more details
38398


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Clawdia
Clawdia Vernon SPCA >


41786


Daily Dose – May 4, 2017

Daily Dose
You’ll like this Daily Dose, we’re sure of it.
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
One of these things is not like the other.
Gwen Stefani much better after suffering ruptured eardrum
Music
Gwen Stefani is making a speedy recovery after suffering a...
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week
Galleries
This is all the motivation you need to breeze through the rest of...
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week (2)
Galleries
Go out and crush the rest of the week out, okay?


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40669