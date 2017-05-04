Jefcoat: help the homeless

Don Jefcoat sees homelessness as one of the biggest issues facing Vernon.

Jefcoat is the Libertarian candidate in next week's provincial election.

He will be trying to unseat incumbent Liberal MLA Eric Foster who is seeking a third term in office.

“The biggest issue facing our riding right now is the image of homelessness,” said Jefcoat. “We are seeing a very significant rise in that. The solutions to that is not necessarily funding more shelter beds, but it would be providing drug-treatment programs for people who are addicted, providing mental health supports and try to get more housing for those individuals.”

Affordable housing has long been a challenge in the region an Jefcoat has a few ideas on how to ease the rental crunch.

Jefcoat would like to see people be able to write 20 per cent of their rent off on their taxes, allowing more basement suites and rooms for rent, and providing incentives to those who have space to rent.

Jefcoat said those incentives could include landlords not having to pay income tax on an in-law suites or spare rooms that are rented out.